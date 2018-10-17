Tom Wiley Named Publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal
Veteran newspaper executive Tom Wiley has been named publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal, taking over for John Humenik.
Wiley previously served as director of sales and marketing for Lee Enterprises, a publicly traded company based in Davenport, Iowa, that owns half of Capital Newspapers, which publishes the State Journal, Capital Times and several other regional papers. The Capital Times Co. owns the other half.
