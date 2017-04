Like & Share E&P:

Tri-City Herald publisher Gregg McConnell is retiring May 5 after leading the paper since late 2011.

Debra Leithauser, president and publisher of the Idaho Statesman, will have oversight of the Tri-City Herald in addition to her role at the Boise newspaper.