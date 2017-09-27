People PeopleInTheNews 

Tribune Executive Editor Sandra Duerr Retiring

Stephanie Finucane | San Luis Obispo Tribune September 27, 2017

After 42 years in journalism and 19 years at The Tribune, Executive Editor Sandra Duerr is retiring, effective Nov. 10.

“Sandy has been a great editor at The Tribune and is recognized nationally as a leader in our industry,” said Tribune Publisher Tom Cullinan. “Her legacy will be her open, collaborative style that encourages reporters and editors to share their ideas, all toward the goal of making The Tribune the best it can be.”

