Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/tribune-names-new-editor-general-manager/

A familiar face will be taking over as the new editor of the Huron Daily Tribune.

Kate Hessling, an 11-year veteran at the paper, was named the next editor of the Thumb’s top daily news source.

Hessling was recruited to work at the Tribune while still in college at Central Michigan University. Upon graduation in May 2006, she moved back to the Thumb and served as a government reporter for about five years, and was then then promoted to assistant news editor, a position she has held for the past six years.