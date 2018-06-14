People PeopleInTheNews 

Valencia County News-Bulletin Editor Clara Garcia Has Been promoted to Editor/Publisher.

Staff | News-BulletinJune 14, 2018

Valencia County News-Bulletin editor Clara Garcia has been promoted and named editor/publisher.

William Lang, president of Journal Publishing Co., announced Garcia’s promotion last week, saying “We are proud to promote Clara Garcia as our publisher for the Valencia County News- Bulletin. As a native, she has an impressive professional history while working with her staff to report the important news in Valencia County.”

