More than 50 years after banging out stories on a portable typewriter for 10 cents a column inch as a 15-year-old sports reporter, Ventura County Star Editor John Moore announced his retirement Thursday morning.

Moore, The Star’s news leader for six years and an editor at the paper since 1998, told staff members his final day will be April 7 in a newsroom announcement.