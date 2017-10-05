People PeopleInTheNews 

Veteran Journalist Michael Hudson Named AP Global Investigations Editor

Press Release | APOctober 5, 2017

The Associated Press has named Michael Hudson, a veteran journalist who has exposed offshore financial secrecy and the origins of the financial crisis, as its global investigations editor, a new role overseeing AP’s team of investigative journalists around the world.

As AP’s global investigations editor based in New York, Hudson will guide a team of reporters, editors and data journalists worldwide who have consistently produced impactful and award-winning work, such as the 2016 Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation that exposed labor abuses in the fishing industry in Southeast Asia.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/veteran-journalist-michael-hudson-named-ap-global-investigations-editor/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *