Veteran Journalist Michael Hudson Named AP Global Investigations Editor

The Associated Press has named Michael Hudson, a veteran journalist who has exposed offshore financial secrecy and the origins of the financial crisis, as its global investigations editor, a new role overseeing AP’s team of investigative journalists around the world.

As AP’s global investigations editor based in New York, Hudson will guide a team of reporters, editors and data journalists worldwide who have consistently produced impactful and award-winning work, such as the 2016 Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation that exposed labor abuses in the fishing industry in Southeast Asia.