Veteran Journalist Named Publisher-Editor of News-Capital

Ed Choate, executive editor of the Muskogee Phoenix, has been appointed publisher and editor of the McAlester News-Capital, effective Jan. 1.

Choate has been at the Phoenix in northeast Oklahoma for more than 12 years, starting as city editor and progressing to the top editor directing the news operation.

Previously, he worked for 20 years in the sports departments at the Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Orlando Sentinel, New Orleans Times-Picayune and the Greenville (S.C.) News.

“Ed brings a strong news background to this position,” said Frank Leto, group publisher for CNHI, parent company of the McAlester and Muskogee papers. “I am extremely happy to have someone of his integrity, character and leadership take on this important role.”

Choate, who is 7/8th Choctaw Indian, has deep ties with southeast Oklahoma. His parents and siblings were born throughout the area. The Choctaw Nation’s headquarters in Oklahoma is located in Durant, 75 miles southwest of McAlester.

“I’m excited to be a part of the great team of media professionals at the McAlester News-Capital,” Choate said. “We will work every day to maintain the trust of the community we serve. Readers and advertisers will be at the center of our plans to provide information the community wants, needs and values.”