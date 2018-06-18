Veteran Journalist Norman Pearlstine Named Executive Editor of the Los Angeles Times
Norman Pearlstine, who has spent 50 years in journalism helping shape some of the nation’s most prominent publications — including Time Inc. magazines, Bloomberg News, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal — on Monday was named executive editor of the Los Angeles Times.
It was the first major move by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who completed his $500-million purchase of The Times, San Diego Union-Tribune, Spanish-language Hoy and several community papers from Chicago newspaper company Tronc.
