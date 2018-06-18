Victoria Advocate Names Chris Cobler Editor, Publisher
Victoria Advocate Editor Chris Cobler is adding the role of publisher to his responsibilities, the newspaper’s owners and board of directors announced Friday.
Cobler, 57, has been the editor of the Advocate since 2007. Since he became editor, the Advocate has won dozens of state and national awards for its journalism, including being honored recently as the Newspaper of the Year by the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors.
