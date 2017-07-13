People PeopleInTheNews 

Wall Street Journal Adds Top Jobs in Digital Push

Sheila Dang | Reuters July 13, 2017
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/wall-street-journal-adds-top-jobs-in-digital-push/
Twitter
LinkedIn

The Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday it was adding more than a dozen new senior positions in a newsroom revamp to deliver news faster, with more visuals, as readers increasingly rely on smartphones.

Deputy Editor in Chief Matt Murray will be promoted to executive editor, and editors for digital content strategy and strategic initiatives will be added, the Journal said in internal memo to employees reviewed by Reuters. It is also streamlining its editing process, building a newsroom focused on mobile content and promoting diversity.

Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *