Wall Street Journal Announces Five New Editorial Appointments

A note from Matt Murray, Executive Editor:

Dear All:

I’m delighted to announce a number of newsroom leadership appointments that will fill out our senior team and accelerate our WSJ2020 goal of building a mobile-first newsroom on the leading digital edge. With so many applicants, it’s admittedly been a lengthy process, but it has been deeply rewarding to interact with so many talented colleagues and applicants and discuss the opportunities ahead of us. Thanks to all of you for your enthusiasm, ideas and patience.