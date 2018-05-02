Wall Street Journal Appoints Francesco Marconi R&D Chief and Head of Media Science Lab

Francesco Marconi is appointed R&D Chief and Head of Media Science Lab. Francesco joins the Wall Street Journal from the Associated Press, where he has been serving as strategy manager and co-lead on artificial intelligence. In his previous function at AP, Francesco helped implement emerging processes and technologies to enable journalists to analyze data, identify patterns, and scale news output.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/wall-street-journal-appoints-francesco-marconi-rd-chief-and-head-of-media-science-lab/