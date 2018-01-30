Wall Street Journal Managing Editor Joins Dow Jones News Fund Board

Karen Miller Pensiero, managing editor of The Wall Street Journal, has been elected to the board of directors of the Dow Jones News Fund.

Pensiero, a DJNF copy editing intern at the Dow Jones News Service in 1984, was appointed managing editor last September. In that role, she is responsible for newsroom operations, budget and people and for ensuring the Journal maintains a world-class, talent-driven and diverse newsroom.

“I am delighted to welcome Karen to the Dow Jones News Fund board,” said Richard J. Levine, president of the board. “She brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and commitment to the Fund’s mission of strengthening quality journalism in the digital age by encouraging students to consider journalism careers.”

Pensiero said, “I know first-hand the impact that a DJNF internship can have, and I am so grateful for that summer, which created so many opportunities for me. It is an honor to join the board and to begin to pay back, in some small way, the very large debt that I owe to the Fund.”

In a distinguished career at Dow Jones and the Journal spanning more than 30 years, Pensiero has held a wide range of challenging positions. Most recently, she served as editor for newsroom standards. Her other jobs have included: Dow Jones director of communications; managing editor/international, overseeing editing of The Wall Street Journal’s Asian and Europeans editions; editor of Money & Markets for The Wall Street Journal Europe; director of Dow Jones Interactive Publishing International, responsible for the international expansion of WSJ.com and other electronic publishing businesses; and manager of international development for the Dow Jones International Group.

Pensiero is a lecturer and panelist on journalism ethics and standards, serves as a judge for the Ancil Payne Award for Ethics in Journalism at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communications and is a board member of the Missourian Publishing Association. In recent years, she has been an alumni adviser to the News Fund.

In addition to Levine, former vice president of Dow Jones for news and staff development, other board members are former Fund executive directors Richard S. Holden and Thomas E. Engleman; Gail Griffin, head of digital platforms, U.S. intermediaries, T. Rowe Price; Ken Herts, director of operations, Lenfest Institute for Journalism; Garry D. Howard, director of corporate initiatives, American City Business Journals; Diana Mitsu Klos, director of engagement, Student Press Law Center; Neal Lipschutz, ethics and standards editor, The Wall Street Journal; Laurence G. O’Donnell, retired managing editor, The Wall Street Journal; Mark Musgrave, chief people officer, Dow Jones; Dr. Reginald Owens, retired journalism department head, Louisiana Tech University; Paul Schmidt, senior vice president, financial controls, News America Marketing and Dr. Rusty Todd, professor, University of Texas at Austin.