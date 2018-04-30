Ward promoted to vice president of Sound Publishing; Josh O’Connor to step up as president

Peninsula Daily News Publisher Terry Ward has been promoted to vice president of Sound Publishing, Inc.

Ward will continue to serve as publisher of the Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum, as well as Sound’s newspapers in Kitsap County and Aberdeen. He will be responsible for Sound’s soon-to-be acquired properties in Juneau, Kenai and Homer, Ala.

The move is related to the appointment of Josh O’Connor to the position of president/publisher of Sound Publishing, said Rick O’Connor, president and CEO of Black Press Group Ltd., which owns Sound Publishing.