Randy Blair, chief operating officer of Black Press B.C. operations has announced the appointment of Warren Goulding as publisher of the Cowichan Valley Citizen.

As well, Goulding will be responsible for the management of the Lake Cowichan Gazette, the Chemainus Valley Courier, Arbutus magazine and various niche publications produced by Black Press.