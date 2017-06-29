Weibert Named Publisher of Sedalia Democrat

Like & Share E&P:

Will Weibert has been named publisher of the Sedalia Democrat, as announced Tuesday by Phillips Media Group, the Democrat’s parent company.

Weibert comes to the Sedalia Democrat from the Rapid City Journal in Rapid City, South Dakota, a Lee Enterprises newspaper, where he was the Sales Manager. Prior to the Rapid City Journal, he was a sales manager for the Scotts Bluff Star-Herald, a Berkshire-Hathaway newspaper, from 2004-14.