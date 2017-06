Like & Share E&P:

Jeff Welsch has been named executive sports editor of Montana’s four daily publications.

In his new role, Welsch will work with sports departments at the Missoulian, Helena Independent Record, Montana Standard in Butte and The Billings Gazette to coordinate digital and print coverage of high school and college athletics.