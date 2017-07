Like & Share E&P:

Cannon Courier owner and publisher Ron Fryar announces the following staff changes:

Mike West, who has served as editor since 2012, has announced his retirement, effective July 14.

Kevin Halpern, who served as editor from 2009 to 2012, has again assumed that role, effective July 15.