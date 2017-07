Like & Share E&P:

Kelly Mirt is returning to the city where he began his career, this time as publisher and vice president of advertising for The Wichita Eagle and Kansas.com.

Mirt, 59, comes to The Eagle from another McClatchy Co. newspaper, the Charlotte (N.C.) Observer, where he has been vice president of advertising since January 2012. Mirt has more than 35 years experience as an advertising executive at nine newspapers in seven states.