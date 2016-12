Like & Share E&P:

The new year is bringing a new publisher to the Shelbyville Times-Gazette and its sister publication, the Marshall County Tribune in Lewisburg.

After nearly 13 years in this role, Hugh Jones is leaving for a different career path and William Mitchell has accepted the publisher position, effective Jan. 1.