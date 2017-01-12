Wilmington Star News Names New Publisher

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/wilmington-star-news-names-distelhorst-new-publisher/

Veteran newspaper executive Mike Distelhorst has been named publisher of the Star News.

Distelhorst, 56, is currently the publisher of three other GateHouse Media newspapers in eastern North Carolina — the Jacksonville Daily News, the New Bern Sun Journal and the Kinston Free Press. He will continue to oversee those newspapers as GateHouse’s group publisher for Coastal North Carolina, according to South Atlantic Regional Vice President Lucy Talley.