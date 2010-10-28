People PeopleInTheNews 

Winston-Salem Journal editorial writer John Railey has been promoted over as Editorial Page Editor.

October 28, 2010
By: E&P Staff

Winston-Salem Journal editorial writer John Railey has been promoted over as Editorial Page Editor. John can be reached at jrailey@wsjournal.com, they can both be reached through the switchboard on +1 (336) 727 7308

  • Luci Lazorchak
    January 3, 2017 at 6:02 am
    When did you write the article about the election-The terribly surprising sting of November article? I am rereading it and am amazed at some points in the article.

    Thank you,
    Luci Lazorchak

