Adams Publishing Group Establishes New Idaho Newspaper

Bingham County in Idaho has itself a new five-day-per-week newspaper, The Bingham County Chronicle, an Adams Publishing Group (APG) product.

The newspaper prints Tuesday through Friday and Sunday and is published online at bcchron.com. The first edition was printed and delivered to all residents and businesses of the Bingham County, which includes Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall and Blackfoot cities, on March 5. The following edition was delivered only to subscribers, which costs $10 per month and includes a choice of either the Post Register or the Idaho State Journal (two sister publications in eastern Idaho) at no extra cost.

The Chronicle includes a six person staff of reporters, advertising sales employees and an officer manager. The newspaper covers local news for the nearly 50,000 people in the Bingham County, which has had received reduced coverage since 2017, when the Shelley Pioneer, also an APG product, closed its doors.

According to Post Register, it was after Shelley Pioneer shut down that the company’s executives discussed Bingham County’s need for local coverage.

“In some ways it’s us going back to where we were before but in a broader range,” APG regional president and publisher Travis Quast told the Post Register. “But we also see (Bingham County) as a growing market, being sandwiched right in between Pocatello and Idaho Falls. We see some growth there, some good economic development there.”