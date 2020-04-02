7 Ways to Get Your COVID-19 Reporting to Those Who Need It

Many media organizations are dropping their paywalls to make reporting on the coronavirus pandemic accessible to all. Maybe that’s you— if so, thank you! The public has never needed accurate, timely, fact-checked information more than it does right now.

No doubt, you and your colleagues are working long hours under stressful conditions, putting yourselves at risk to report on all the ways this pandemic is affecting your community. How can you make sure your essential reporting is reaching the public? Besides dropping the paywall, how can you get your work out to people most affected by the epidemic, given they may not be looking to you for news in general?