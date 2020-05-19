A Journalist’s Guide to Using Zoom for Community Engagement

On March 14th, 2020, the New York Public Library closed all of their neighborhood branches. NYC DOE schools closed for the remainder of the school year the following day. On March 16th, the Local Voices Network hosted our first digital community conversation in partnership with the Center for Community Media at the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. That conversation, featuring Census 2020 outreach workers from the Yemeni American Merchants Association, is an important time capsule. A group of community members grapple with how to adapt in-person census outreach to align with best practices for physical distancing.