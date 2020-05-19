Coronavirus Tech/digital 

A Journalist’s Guide to Using Zoom for Community Engagement

Max Resnik | Cortico   May 19, 2020

On March 14th, 2020, the New York Public Library closed all of their neighborhood branches. NYC DOE schools closed for the remainder of the school year the following day. On March 16th, the Local Voices Network hosted our first digital community conversation in partnership with the Center for Community Media at the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. That conversation, featuring Census 2020 outreach workers from the Yemeni American Merchants Association, is an important time capsule. A group of community members grapple with how to adapt in-person census outreach to align with best practices for physical distancing.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *