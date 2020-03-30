A Q&A With Tampa Bay Times Chairman and CEO Paul Tash About the Times’ Print Reduction

The Tampa Bay Times announced Monday morning that it will suspend print publication except on Sundays and Wednesdays. It also plans to furlough staffers (though not in the newsroom). Both will begin in a week and are intended to be temporary.

The changes were described in a memo to staff, an FAQ and a note from Paul Tash, chairman and CEO of the Tampa Bay Times and chairman of Poynter’s board of trustees.

Tash agreed to a question-and-answer interview with Poynter media business analyst Rick Edmonds. Embargoed for Monday, the interview was conducted by email Sunday afternoon.