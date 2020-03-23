A staggering number of Republicans think the media is exaggerating the coronavirus

More than 3 in 4 Republicans believe the media has exaggerated the risk posed by the coronavirus, with more than half of GOPers (53%) suggesting that the press has “greatly” exaggerated the dangers posed by the virus.

That’s according to a new Pew Research Center national poll — one of the first comprehensive looks we’ve gotten at how the virus is impacting public opinion since people began to take the idea of social distancing seriously over the past week.

Given the seriousness of the threat posed by the coronavirus — some projections suggest hundreds of thousands of people could die before a vaccine is developed — the disconnect between what the media is reporting and how people are perceiving those reports is concerning.