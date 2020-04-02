‘Advertising Has Disappeared’: Storied Newspaper Reels in Coronavirus Economy

Buena Vista County, Iowa, has yet to log a positive coronavirus case. The media economy associated with the pandemic, however, has arrived. “Advertising has disappeared, so we will lose money in March and it was tough enough before this,” says 62-year-old Art Cullen, editor of the Storm Lake Times, a twice-weekly community newspaper covering Buena Vista and parts of neighboring counties in the northwestern corner of Iowa. There’s a lot to cover in that land, too, as the board of the Pulitzer Prizes found in 2017: It awarded Cullen the top prize in editorial writing for a series of pieces on farmland pollution.