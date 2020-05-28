African American Media Demands Comprehensive Post-Coronavirus Reform
In mid-April, initial demographic data including from the CDC pointed to disproportionate impacts of the coronavirus pandemic among communities of color in the United States.
Now a new study of California coronavirus patients published on May 21 in the journal Health Affairs, adds to a growing body of evidence that ethnic and socioeconomically disadvantaged groups are bearing a disproportionate burden of illness and death from the disease.Read More