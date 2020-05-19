After Six Decades, CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’ Transforms for Its Biggest Story Yet, and Earns Its Best Viewership in Years
The venerable CBS Sunday morning political news program “Face the Nation” has helped viewers navigate the most newsworthy moments since 1954 — from the Kennedy assassination to Watergate to 9/11 to the financial crash of 2008
But the show has never been more important than right now.
“It’s an hourlong public service announcement,” said Mary Hager, the show’s executive producer. “This is the biggest story of our lives.”
