Pandemic watch. Going by Stitcher’s pandemic timeline, it’s now Week 9, or eight weeks into life under widespread lockdown. Last night’s coronavirus update from Podtrac saw the first unambiguously positive note in a while: The week of April 20–26 saw growth in overall download numbers (up 4 percent) and audience numbers (up 2 percent) for the first time since the week of March 2–8.