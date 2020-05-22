Alfresco Dining Inspiration and Virtual Cooking Classes: Travel Publishers Look to the Other Side

Travel publishers had to adopt a number of survival strategies over the last two months. Now, as signs emerge of easing social restrictions in select bubbles—European budget airline EasyJet announced this week it will resume flying in June—many are increasing inspirational content and virtual ventures.

Condé Nast title CN Traveller is just back to its level year-on-year traffic growth as people look forward to being able to travel again, according to a CN Traveller U.K. spokesperson. Initially, the title focused content on real-time travel advice. Now it’s opting for more inspirational travel content like the 20 most beautiful places to visit in Ireland alongside practical advice. In May, CN Traveler published its selection for the Hot List 2020, the annual round-up of the finest new hotels and cruises in the industry.