Amedia Offers Digital Subscribers Bundle Upgrade for Regional Titles During COVID
In the middle of the pandemic, Amedia asked subscribers whether they were interested in news from other regions in Norway. The results were so promising, the company launched in May a paid upgrade offer.
- The new digital-only bundle is named simply “+Alt” (“+Everything”).
- Since May 18, subscribers to any of more than 70 local and regional news sites, published by Amedia, can upgrade to the Everything bundle priced at US$25.90.
- The additive cost of an upgrade depends on the rate they currently enjoy—readers of a small local newspaper Lier Posten pay US$11.30 monthly for the digital-only plan, so they need to pay more than double the rate to enjoy everything.
- Readers of a larger regional newspaper Drammens Tidende US$22.80 monthly, so for them the upgrade costs just US$3.