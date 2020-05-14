Anti-Lockdown Protesters Get in Reporters’ (Masked) Faces

For some reporters, the up-close wrath of anti-lockdown protesters has become a hazard of the job.

On the steps of the statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, shortly before a news conference held by Gov. Mike DeWine, Adrienne Robbins, a reporter at the local NBC affiliate, found herself on the receiving end of a tirade that was captured on video.

The confrontation occurred on May 1, when Ms. Robbins was checking in with the protesters who had gathered to show their opposition to the restrictions that have been in place since March to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.