API: Free Content, Tools and Funding to Help Your Newsroom Cover the Coronavirus
As newsrooms work flat-out to cover the biggest story of our time, API is highlighting some of the free tools and grant funding that are being developed to supplement newsrooms’ existing resources around coronavirus coverage.
We recognize that newsrooms have very little time to explore these opportunities. For that reason, we are focusing on:
- tools that you can easily embed in your existing workflow and platforms
- coronavirus content that your newsroom can republish for free
- at-a-glance summaries of new grants so that you can see whether you’re eligible, the deadline to apply, and what’s involved in the application process.