As a Paywall Alternative, Vox.com Asks for Reader Donations to Fund Coronavirus Coverage

Vox Media news site Vox.com is trying a twist on the paywall: Asking readers to donate to support freely available coronavirus coverage.

On Wednesday, Vox.com, rolled out a page that allows readers to make either one-time and recurring payments to support its coronavirus coverage. Recurring payments begin at $7 per month, and rise as high as $100 per month. One-time payments start at $7 and go up to $250. There are no perks associated with any of the contribution tiers. Vox also underlines that the payments cannot be considered donations and are not tax-deductible.