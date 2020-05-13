As the Pandemic Forces Us to Abandon Rituals of Grief, Obituary Pages are Where We Mourn
Bryan Marquard has spent years confronting death through writing about lives. As the obituaries editor at the Boston Globe, he has conducted thousands of interviews over the past 14 years—but never have the conversations been as affecting as now.
Never has he received such reader feedback or so many requests for stories. “There’s never been anything like this,” he said. “Across the board, every part of this job is more intense.”