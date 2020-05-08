Barstool Sports ‘Hemorrhaging Money,’ Top Editor Flips Out at Writers

Barstool Sports, the satirical men’s sports and lifestyle blog, is “hemorrhaging money,” according to an email sent over the weekend by its editor-in-chief, Keith Markovich. The controversial outlet’s founder Dave Portnoy also confessed last month that the site was “losing millions of dollars in advertising,” thanks to the ongoing global pandemic.

The email and subsequent text messages sent by Markovich—in one, he called a blogger “super-retarded”—were read aloud during a contentious, heated exchange on Monday with the four hosts of the SiriusXM radio show Barstool Chicago.