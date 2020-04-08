BBC Global News Jim Egan on Media in a Time of Crisis

A global crisis is enough to make rival companies choose unlikely bedfellows. Last week, the commercial news division of the BBC, BBC Global News, teamed up with CNN and Euronews. The three entities are setting aside $50 million worth of advertising inventory, with a combined reach of 800 million people, of free ad space for public health messages.

“That’s something positive that we can do. There’s a role for commercial players like us and it’s important that everyone steps up and tries to do their bit,” said BBC Global News CEO, Jim Egan.