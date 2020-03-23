Big Tech Could Emerge From Coronavirus Crisis Stronger Than Ever

While the rest of the economy is tanking from the crippling impact of the coronavirus, business at the biggest technology companies is holding steady—even thriving.

Amazon said it was hiring 100,000 warehouse workers to meet surging demand. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, said traffic for video calling and messaging had exploded. Microsoft said the numbers using its software for online collaboration had climbed nearly 40 percent in a week.

With people told to work from home and stay away from others, the pandemic has deepened reliance on services from the technology industry’s biggest companies while accelerating trends that were already benefiting them.