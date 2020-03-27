Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith’s Optimistic Scenario for Media’s Recovery

During these nerve-wracking times, for public health as well as economic health, people’s appetite for trusted news has sky rocketed.

In March, new subscriptions to Bloomberg Media grew by 86% compared with February, despite—like a lot of U.S. publishers—hosting most of its coronavirus coverage outside its paywall. The week ending March 20 was its highest week in terms of subscriber acquisition since launching its paywall in May 2018. And readers are global: Subscribers from Europe and Asia grew 25% during March. QuickTake, formerly TicToc, has seen an increase of 40% in views across platforms compared with the last 16-week average.