Bloomberg Media Offers College Students Worldwide Free Digital Subscriptions for Three Months

Bloomberg Media announced that starting April 22, 2020 every college and graduate student across the globe will have free access to Bloomberg.com for the next three months until July 31, 2020.

“During these uncertain times, access to trustworthy media is more important than ever,” said Justin B. Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media. “Bloomberg Media is dedicated to providing our global audience the news and information they rely on to make informed decisions, and we want to ensure this also extends to the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders who will need to navigate the impacts of the coronavirus for the unforeseeable future.”