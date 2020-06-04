Coronavirus Government 

China’s COVID-19 Countermeasures Include Restricting Press Freedom

Iris Hsu and Steven Butler | CPJ   June 4, 2020

In the nearly 71 years of Communist Party rule in China, the country’s citizens have enjoyed brief periods of relatively free speech, as during the abortive Hundred Flowers Campaign in 1956-57, or the run-up to the 2008 Beijing Olympics, when investigative journalists covered local corruption and pollution.

When the coronavirus outbreak first began spreading in Wuhan, Hubei province, China’s press enjoyed another brief period of flourishing before authorities cracked down.

