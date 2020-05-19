CLEF Announces Grants to 20 Local Newsrooms

Today, The Community Listening and Engagement Fund is excited to announce grants to 20 news organizations to subsidize usage of tools and services that will help local publishers respond to community needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. This support, totaling nearly $50,000, will allow these newsrooms to produce relevant and differentiated coverage for the public they serve by using tools and consulting designed for this purpose.

Early studies show that communities of color are disproportionately at-risk for financial and health challenges stemming from COVID-19. This provides a unique opportunity for newsrooms to work to meet the urgent needs of communities that have been historically marginalized by the media. By taking on a service orientation to communities that have often been overlooked and serving them well, both in and out of crises, we can rebuild the bonds that have been broken for far too long.