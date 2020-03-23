Coronavirus crisis strikes blow to Nevada rural newspapers

Six newspapers serving Nevada’s rural cities — including several founded 150 years ago — will scale back or cease publication altogether as the uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic have further stressed the already-difficult local news industry.

Battle Born Media, a company co-founded by former Review-Journal Publisher Sherman Frederick, announced the changes to staff on Thursday, the company’s now former chief operating officer, Kirk Kern, confirmed Saturday.

Kern said the Mesquite Local News, founded in 2006, will cease publication. The Eureka Sentinel, founded in 1870, has been folded into The Ely Times.