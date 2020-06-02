Coronavirus: How a Pandemic Changed Our Newspaper Industry

The coronavirus crisis has been arguably one of the most testing times in publishing history.

With mass gatherings a thing of the past and sporting events cancelled, newspapers have had to find new ways to fill their pages.

Newspapers were facing challenges before the pandemic, but many have kept printing despite pressure on sales.

The Mourne Observer, based in County Down, first went into publication in 1949.

The paper would normally print close to 30 pages of sport and Stephen Patton, the editor, said “realistically it is hard to envisage those returning any time soon”.

“The pandemic has presented enormous challenges to the whole of society and weekly newspapers are not sheltered from that,” he said.