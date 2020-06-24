Coronavirus Worsening the Struggle of Young Minorities Trying to Enter the Media Workforce

As the coronavirus continues to impede almost every aspect normal life, young people in minority groups — including multicultural backgrounds or lower-socioeconomic status — will have an especially tough time starting a career in media and marketing.

Research released this week from U.K. accelerator program Brixton Finishing School, on people under 22-years-old, found that the creative, media and advertising industries are not doing enough to tackle diversity. Nearly a third (31%) of the 65-person sample said that their race was the biggest barrier to entering the industry while 46% said they would not be able to work for free.