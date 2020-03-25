COVID-19, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and the Future of Local News

These days, if it’s 4:59 in Kentucky, people across the state are racing to tune in.

No matter the local news carrier—from Pikeville in the east to Paducah in the west—it’s pretty much a given that your television, my television, and our neighbors’ televisions will be flipping over to Governor Andy Beshear’s broadcast for his daily update about how the Covid-19 pandemic is impacting Kentuckians; or as Beshear frequently describes the events, “Our daily 5 o’clock get-togethers.”