Covid-19, Nigeria: Faced With an Empty Newsroom

Toyosi Ogunseye, who heads up the BBC’s West Africa language services and is also Deputy President of the World Editors Forum, shares the tension in keeping people informed and making sure staff stay safe.

I was at a crossroads of whether to shut the Lagos bureau or not. Shutting the bureau, which is the West Africa headquarters of the BBC, would mean that all the journalists in the Lagos office would work from home. Remote working has its challenges due to epileptic power supply and poor Internet connectivity in the city of Lagos.